Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Worried About Another Market Crash? Here Are 3 Mistakes to Avoid

By Katie Brockman – Feb 14, 2023 at 6:45AM

Key Points

  • Nobody knows what will happen with the market this year, which can be intimidating.
  • If a market crash is looming, the right strategy can keep your money safer.
  • Certain moves may seem harmless, but they can be costly.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

If more volatility is on the way, here's how to protect your money.

The stock market has been tumultuous over the past year, experiencing a stomach-turning series of ups and downs.

While the market has been on an upswing so far this year (giving many investors hope that the worst may be over), recession warning bells are still ringing. If we do face an economic downturn, stock prices could fall again.

Nobody knows whether a market crash is looming, but that doesn't mean you can't start preparing just in case. Regardless of what happens with the market, there are three important mistakes to avoid.

Chart showing market crash.

Image source: Getty Images.

Mistake No. 1: Trying to time the market

Timing the market involves buying and selling at just the right moment to make a profit.

In a perfect world, you would know exactly when the market reaches its bottom so that you can invest at the lowest possible prices. Then, when the market peaks, you can sell for the highest prices and make a profit.

In reality, though, nobody knows how the market will perform in the short term. If you're waiting for the perfect moment to buy or sell, you'll be waiting forever. Worse, if you're attempting to time the market and your timing is off, you could potentially lose a lot of money.

^SPX Chart

^SPX data by YCharts

A safer alternative, then, is to keep a long-term outlook. The market may be rocky in the short term, but over the long run, it's always managed to earn positive average returns. If things take a turn for the worse, simply hold your investments and wait for the inevitable recovery.

Mistake No. 2: Panic-selling

If you're concerned about a potential market crash, it can be tempting to sell your investments now to avoid the worst of it. But again, timing the market successfully is nearly impossible, and you could lose more than you gain.

For example, say you sell your stocks now, expecting prices to fall. But there's always a chance the market could surge, and you'll have missed out on those earnings. Then you may decide to reinvest later, but if prices have increased since you sold, you'll end up paying more for your exact same stocks.

While it's not easy, the best thing you can do is try to ignore the market's short-term fluctuations. If the market drops in the coming weeks or months, your portfolio could lose value. But losing value isn't the same as losing money, and by holding your investments for the long term, your portfolio should rebound.

Mistake No. 3: Waiting too long to invest

Market downturns can actually be one of the best times to invest more, because prices are lower, and you can load up on quality stocks for a fraction of the cost. Then, when the market rebounds, you'll be in a fantastic position to take advantage of the next bull market.

However, if you want to earn as much as possible during the next upswing, it's best to invest sooner rather than later.

Nobody knows precisely when this downturn will give way to a bull market, and we likely won't even know we're in a bull market until stock prices have increased substantially. If you wait too long to invest, you may miss out on potentially lucrative returns.

Stock market volatility can be daunting, and if you're worried about a potential crash, you're not alone. But by choosing the right investments and holding them for the long term, you're far more likely to survive whatever the market throws at you.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Related Articles

holding money 2022b
Should You Buy the 5 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500?
 Car dashboard GettyImages-638880710
These Are the Stocks to Watch Monday Night
 Servers GettyImages-183784572
These 2 Cloud Stocks Could Be Headed Into the Stratosphere
 happy man2
Has the Stock Market Rebounded Too Quickly in 2023?
 warren buffett 2
Here's Warren Buffett's Best Advice to Prepare for a Bull Market

Our Most Popular Articles

A person staring at their laptop with excitement after buying an insurance policy online
History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023: 3 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks to Buy If It Does
One person trying to hail a taxi, while their friend orders an Uber on their smartphone
This Industry Will Be Worth $14 Trillion by 2027, Says Ark Invest -- Here's the Stock to Buy Now
smart-investor-looking-at-stock-charts-getty
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Exceptional Growth Stock Down 69% to Buy and Hold Forever
Cheering person with laptop
3 Stocks Down 48% or More That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services