Best Stock to Buy: Amazon Stock vs. Alphabet Stock vs. Apple Stock

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Feb 18, 2023 at 1:35PM

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple are three of the world's largest market capitalization stocks.

It's no surprise that investors are interested in buying Amazon (AMZN -0.97%), Alphabet (GOOG -1.24%) (GOOGL -1.22%), and Apple (AAPL -0.76%) stocks. These are three of the best companies in the world. This video will answer which stock is the better buy: Amazon, Alphabet, or Apple.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 16, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 18, 2023.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

