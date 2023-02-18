Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

What's Going on With Palantir Stock?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Feb 18, 2023 at 6:08AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Palantir's stock has been on fire ever since the company reported a profitable quarter.

Palantir's (PLTR -5.25%) management expects the momentum to continue throughout 2023, forecasting it will be profitable for the year. That has investors excited about Palantir stock.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 15, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 17, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Palantir Technologies Stock Quote
Palantir Technologies
PLTR
$9.20 (-5.25%) $0.51

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1347040968
Why Palantir Surged More Than 20% This Week
 person analyzing data on a screen
Is Palantir Stock a Buy Now?
 celebrating stock market success
Finally! Palantir Stock Is Profitable
 cybersecurity source Getty
Why Palantir Technologies Stock Is Up Again Today
 army-IT-professional
Is It Too Late to Buy Palantir Stock?

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
Warren Buffett Just Sent a Subtle but Terrifying Signal to Investors
EV electrical vehicle factory robot machinery
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Rivian in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
GettyImages-186803113
Near 10-Year Lows: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Turn Things Around
Great stocks to buy in 2023
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Stunning Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services