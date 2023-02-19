Disney Stock: What You Need to Know

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
The long-term future of Disney is brighter than it seems.
Disney(DIS -0.58%) shares have been on a wild ride the last few years, culminating in Bob Iger returning as CEO and the company cutting $5 billion in spending, primarily on content. In the video below, Travis Hoium and Jon Quast take a step back and take a fresh look at Disney and why it may be a well-positioned company when the streaming wars finally end.
*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Feb. 15, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 17, 2023.
