Growth Stocks: 2 Top Stocks to Buy, 1 to Sell Right Now

By Jason Hall – Feb 19, 2023 at 5:02AM

Two innovators with strong and growing advantages, and one that's becoming increasingly just a commodity.

Many growth stocks are still well below their prior highs. Many will never recover, but the top companies will emerge and their stocks will soar to new heights. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall discusses CrowdStrike (CRWD -0.76%)SoFi Technologies (SOFI -5.16%), and ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT -3.25%), and why he thinks two are absolute buys right now, while investors should avoid or sell the third stock on this list. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 9, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 16, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in SoFi Technologies and CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy  Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

CrowdStrike Stock Quote
CrowdStrike
CRWD
$114.25 (-0.76%) $0.87
ChargePoint Stock Quote
ChargePoint
CHPT
$12.22 (-3.25%) $0.41
SoFi Technologies Stock Quote
SoFi Technologies
SOFI
$6.62 (-5.16%) $0.36

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

