Growth Stocks: 2 Top Stocks to Buy, 1 to Sell Right Now

Many growth stocks are still well below their prior highs. Many will never recover, but the top companies will emerge and their stocks will soar to new heights. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall discusses CrowdStrike (CRWD -0.76%), SoFi Technologies (SOFI -5.16%), and ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT -3.25%), and why he thinks two are absolute buys right now, while investors should avoid or sell the third stock on this list.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 9, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 16, 2023.