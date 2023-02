ExxonMobil (XOM -3.85%) has gone from a decade of being a laggard stock to being highly profitable and a winning investment. But it may not be the best oil stock to buy today. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain why Valero Energy (VLO -3.25%), with a super-strong business and a dirt-cheap valuation, may be the smarter energy stock to buy right now.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 9, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 19, 2023.