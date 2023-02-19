Why Brookfield Infrastructure Is a Top Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
Diverse, stable cash flows, global exposure, and massive tailwinds.
With plenty of concerns about the economy and stock market volatility, a lot of investors are looking for stable, higher-yield income stocks they can trust. In the video below, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe make the case for Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP 1.37%) (BIPC 1.54%) as a long-term market-beater that's very attractive right now.
*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 9, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 19, 2023.
Jason Hall has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. Tyler Crowe has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.