3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now -- 10x Small-Cap Stocks to Buy

By Eric Cuka – Feb 21, 2023 at 6:29PM

These pick-and-shovel, small-cap semiconductor stocks could provide 10x returns for long-term investors.

Technology megatrends, such as electric vehicles, will provide massive growth in total addressable market over the next decade. Today, I share my favorite three small-cap growth stocks to buy that benefit from these trends, specifically from automotive transformation, autonomous driving, and electric vehicles. Could Indie Semiconductor (INDI -1.38%), Axcelis Technologies (ACLS -0.89%), or SiTime (SITM -2.87%) be the next 10x stocks in your portfolio?

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Feb. 21, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 21, 2023.

