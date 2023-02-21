Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Microsoft's Strategic Alliances With Nvidia and Nintendo: A Winning Move?

By Jose Najarro – Feb 21, 2023 at 7:50PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Can Microsoft's new partnerships help ease regulators' minds on the Activision acquisition?

Today's video focuses on Microsoft (MSFT -2.09%) and the 10-year partnerships it has made with Nvidia (NVDA -3.43%) and Nintendo (NTDOY -1.52%) to bring Activision's (ATVI -0.73%) Call of Duty games to gamers of all hardware. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the aftermarket prices of Feb. 21, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 21, 2023.

Jose Najarro has positions in Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Nintendo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Microsoft Stock Quote
Microsoft
MSFT
$252.67 (-2.09%) $-5.39
Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NVDA
$206.55 (-3.43%) $-7.33
Nintendo Stock Quote
Nintendo
NTDOY
$10.01 (-1.52%) $0.15
Activision Blizzard Stock Quote
Activision Blizzard
ATVI
$77.00 (-0.73%) $0.57

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

talk to me (12)
Best Stock to Buy: Microsoft Stock vs. Nvidia Stock vs. Meta Stock
 Microsoft_Rectangle
Could Microsoft's Artifical Intelligence Investment Dethrone Google?
 Picture of a white humanoid robot saying hello
Why ChatGPT Caused Microsoft Stock to Stumble Today
 Artificial Intellegence - AI - GettyImages-1345658982
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 AI Stocks to Buy Right Now That Are Set to Skyrocket
 rich, millionaire, billionaire raining money
If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Counting Cash in Hands Money Bills Dividend Invest Getty
This Is the Greatest Dividend Stock on the Planet, and Virtually No One Even Knows It Exists
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshie Hathaway Motley Fool3
Surprise! Warren Buffett Owns a Brand-New FAANG Stock
Businessman Holding Cash Money Bills Behind Back Fingers Crossed Embezzle Getty
The Shocking Amount of Money Congress Has Stolen From Social Security -- to the Penny
Person with head on car steering wheel
Why Tesla Stock Screeched to a 5% Loss Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services