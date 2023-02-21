Microsoft's Strategic Alliances With Nvidia and Nintendo: A Winning Move?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
Can Microsoft's new partnerships help ease regulators' minds on the Activision acquisition?
Today's video focuses on Microsoft (MSFT -2.09%) and the 10-year partnerships it has made with Nvidia (NVDA -3.43%) and Nintendo (NTDOY -1.52%) to bring Activision's (ATVI -0.73%)Call of Duty games to gamers of all hardware. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
*Stock prices used were the aftermarket prices of Feb. 21, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 21, 2023.
