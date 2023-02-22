Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Wix Stock Surged Today

By Joe Tenebruso – Feb 22, 2023 at 6:57PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The website builder is on track to generate more than $100 million of adjusted operating profits in 2023.

What happened

Shares of Wix.com (WIX 12.40%) climbed 12% on Wednesday after the website-development platform said it expects to hit its profitability goals ahead of schedule. 

So what 

Wix's revenue grew by 6% year over year to $355 million in the fourth quarter, driven by higher demand for its website-building tools.

"We released hundreds of new products and features throughout 2022 to improve our platform for creators and partners," CEO Avishai Abrahami said in a press release.

Cost-cutting initiatives are also helping to improve the company's profitability. Layoffs and a more efficient marketing campaign helped to reduce Wix's operating expenses.

"In the face of a dynamic macroeconomic environment this year, we shifted our focus toward tightening spending and becoming more efficient in the execution of our priorities," Abrahami said.

All told, Wix's adjusted net income checked in at nearly $36 million, up from a loss of $19 million in the prior-year period. Better yet, Wix's adjusted free cash flow rose to a record $52 million.

Now what

Management expects revenue to grow by as much as 11% to $1.5 billion in 2023. The company also projects that it will produce over $100 million in adjusted operating income next year, which would be roughly a year ahead of schedule.

"2022 certainly was a challenging year, but I'm happy to say that we finished on a strong note," Abrahami said during a conference call with analysts. "And we are entering 2023 a more efficient company with a clear path to increasing profitability."

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Wix.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Wix.com Stock Quote
Wix.com
WIX
$90.90 (12.40%) $10.03

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Wix.com (WIX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 software
2 Unstoppable Software Stocks That Are Ready to Break Out in 2023
 Person looking at laptop screen with head in hands
Why Wix.com Stock Dived Today
 bear vs bull market
Wix.com: Bull vs. Bear
 Investor - GettyImages-1316264191
Why Wix Stock Soared This Past Week

Our Most Popular Articles

2023 on top of money.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 61% to Buy and Hold Forever
Reviewing finances
Retirees in These 38 States Get a Social Security Windfall
woman streaming on tv with popcorn
Charlie Munger Just Sent a Big Warning to Disney Shareholders
Artificial intelligence 1
AI Software Could Generate $14 Trillion in Revenue by 2030 -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services