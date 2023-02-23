Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Aurora Cannabis Stock: Bear vs. Bull

By Sushree Mohanty – Feb 23, 2023 at 5:45AM

Key Points

  • Aurora Cannabis finally achieved its target of positive adjusted EBITDA.
  • Revenue also grew 20% sequentially in the recent quarter.
  • It needs to do more to be able to be truly profitable.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Does a good quarter make this pot stock a buy?

Canada-based Aurora Cannabis (ACB -2.31%) has been on a downward spiral for the past few years. Industry headwinds, as well as some of Aurora's own actions, dragged the stock down, causing investors to lose faith in the company.

Aurora has left no stone unturned to achieve positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Despite cutting costs by shutting underperforming facilities and making acquisitions in a bid for growth, it failed time and again to hit its target. However, its most recent quarterly results came as a big surprise. Let's look at both the positive and negative aspects of investing in Aurora's stock right now.

Buy, hold, sell written on a dice along with American dollars.

Image source: Getty Images.

Bull case: Aurora hit its target of achieving positive adjusted EBITDA

Aurora was once a popular Canadian marijuana stock. The company and its peers benefited from high demand in Canada after the legalization of recreational marijuana in 2019. However, regulatory challenges and pricing pressure created a demand-supply imbalance, hurting revenue for the majority of companies. Aurora's balance sheet had already been strained by its acquisition spree at the time.

Since then, the company has tried and failed numerous times to reduce costs and achieve positive EBITDA. Aurora's recent fiscal 2023 second quarter ended Dec. 31 provided a ray of hope for investors. The company finally achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA of 1.4 million Canadian dollars ($1.03 million), a significant improvement over the previous year's adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$7.1 million.

While many Canadian players are still experiencing falling revenue, Aurora's net revenue rose 2% year over year to CA$62 million. Revenue increased by 20% sequentially.

To boost revenue further, Aurora may find good opportunities in Germany. According to the company's management, it was the second-largest producer of cannabis flowers in the country. Aurora is also one of Germany's three licensed growers of medical marijuana. When recreational cannabis is legalized in Germany, having a solid foothold could be extremely beneficial to Aurora.

The company also expects Poland, the U.K., the Czech Republic, and France to be promising markets.  

Bear case: Stock dilution could still be an issue

Aurora argues that it has the best balance sheet in the Canadian cannabis industry. It had $310 million in cash and $65 million in restricted cash at the end of the quarter. This is good news for the time being, but the company has raised the majority of its capital through stock offerings. Raising capital by selling stock does not sit well with investors because it is frequently interpreted as a failure to raise capital through other means. New share issues also dilute the value of existing stockholders. 

Meanwhile, the business is losing money. It reported a net loss of CA$67 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with a loss of $CA52 million in the first quarter. However, losses in the latest period were lower than the CA$75.1 million loss in Q2 fiscal 2022.

Should investors buy Aurora Cannabis now?

Though the company met its goal of positive EBITDA this quarter, it must do so in the future to regain investors' trust. Aurora Chief Executive Officer Miguel Martin assured investors during the earnings call that the company will "deliver positive adjusted EBITDA on an annualized basis going forward." However, because of the volatile nature of the cannabis industry, Martin also stated that it may not occur in every quarter.

Although the quarterly results were good news for Aurora, I would still advise investors to hold off on investing in the stock for the time being. It is prudent to avoid this marijuana stock until it generates profits and positive cash flow. Beyond that, the cannabis industry has much better companies that have the potential to make investors money in the long run.

Sushree Mohanty has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Aurora Cannabis Stock Quote
Aurora Cannabis
ACB
$0.87 (-2.31%) $0.02

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

cannabis farmer holds ipad and smiles
Is Aurora Cannabis Stock A Brilliant Buy Right Now?
 marijuana field plant scientist trimming bugs
Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy?
 Tea pot and marijuana leaves
Better Buy: Aurora Cannabis vs. Cresco Labs
 A person examining a cannabis plant outdoors.
Where Will Aurora Cannabis Be in 1 Year?
 Cannabis, person in green house
2 Green Flags and 1 Red Flag for Aurora Cannabis

Our Most Popular Articles

Artificial intelligence 1
AI Software Could Generate $14 Trillion in Revenue by 2030 -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
People examining chart Getty
56% of Michael Burry's $47 Million Portfolio Is Invested in Just 3 Stocks
2023 on top of money.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 61% to Buy and Hold Forever
woman streaming on tv with popcorn
Charlie Munger Just Sent a Big Warning to Disney Shareholders

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services