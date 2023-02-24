Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Best Stock to Buy Now: Palantir vs. Amazon vs. Nio

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Feb 24, 2023 at 6:15AM

The three stocks offer investors high risk with high return potential.

For investors looking for big gains, Palantir (PLTR -2.27%), Amazon (AMZN 0.03%), and Nio (NIO -3.83%) could be excellent stocks to consider. This video will highlight which one of these growth stocks is the best stock to buy now.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 21, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 23, 2023.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Nio, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Palantir Technologies Stock Quote
Palantir Technologies
PLTR
$8.17 (-2.27%) $0.19
Amazon.com Stock Quote
Amazon.com
AMZN
$95.82 (0.03%) $0.03
Nio Stock Quote
Nio
NIO
$9.79 (-3.83%) $0.39

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

