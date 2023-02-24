Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why BigCommerce Stock Had a Big Drop Today

By Jon Quast – Feb 24, 2023 at 1:56PM

Key Points

  • BigCommerce's latest quarter didn't impress the market, even though it's still growing within management's outlook.
  • The company is focusing on efficiency in 2023, especially with its spending on sales, to reach adjusted profitability by the end of the year.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Growth is challenged and losses continue.

What happened

Shares of e-commerce technology company BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC -19.06%) ended the week on a bad note after the company reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. As of 12:15 p.m. ET on Friday, BigCommerce stock was down 19%.

So what

In the fourth quarter, BigCommerce generated revenue of $72.4 million, up 12% year over year and barely hitting the low end of management's guidance. Wall Street, however, had expected better. Management said that growth during the quarter was hurt by a shift in its sales strategy: It's focusing on landing larger enterprise e-commerce customers, which can have bigger upside, but it tends to be a slow process.

If there's a silver lining, BigCommerce is having success with enterprise customers. The company's annual revenue run-rate (ARR) ended 2022 at $312 million, up 16% year over year. Moreover, ARR from enterprise clients now accounts for 72% of the total and grew 30% year over year.

Now what

On one hand, the market is reacting to slower revenue growth for BigCommerce. On the other hand, it's also looking at ongoing losses and revenue guidance for 2023.

For 2023, BigCommerce's management expects to generate revenue of $313 million at the high end of guidance, which would be a 12% annual growth rate -- far slower than the 27% growth it posted in 2022.

Part of this slower growth is due to a shift in BigCommerce's sales strategy. But the shift is being motivated by efforts to reach positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by the fourth quarter of 2023. For perspective, its adjusted EBITDA loss more than doubled in 2022 to $43.6 million.

To close, I think the market is somewhat disappointed because it feels like the company is sacrificing growth but profits still appear a long way off.

That said, I don't believe BigCommerce is in a dire situation considering its recurring revenue is still increasing and its business is well funded with more than $300 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which should be encouraging for those who are still holding.

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BigCommerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

BigCommerce Stock Quote
BigCommerce
BIGC
$9.17 (-19.06%) $-2.16

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

happy businessperson at their computer
Here's Why BigCommerce Stock Surged This Week
 asian shopper
Down 90%, Is This E-Commerce Stock Poised for a 2023 Turnaround?
 rising chart break through screen
Why BigCommerce Stock Is Soaring Today
 Falling chart
Why BigCommerce Tumbled 12% on Friday
 hands on laptop with digital icons
Website Builder Squarespace Just Filed to Go Public: Here's What Investors Need to Know

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
79% of Warren Buffett's $338 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 6 Stocks
Nio's electric vehicles
Why Nio Stock Crashed Today Ahead of Earnings
awestruck shocked staring in surprise
The Most Important Retirement Table You'll Ever See
DISmineride
Disney World to Loosen Reservation Regulations

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services