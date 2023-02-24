Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Will Vipshop Stock Win Again in 2023?

By Rick Munarriz – Feb 24, 2023 at 12:18PM

Key Points

  • Revenue declined in Vipshop's latest quarter -- and for all of 2022 -- but it still exceeded expectations.
  • Two analysts upgraded the stock and gave it price targets 25% to 28% above where it trades now.
  • Investing in Chinese companies is risky, but Vipshop has a cash-rich balance sheet and trades at a forward earnings multiple in the single digits.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Two Wall Street pros upgraded the online apparel discounter after it posted better-than-expected results. For investors, it's time to go shopping in China.

We're nearly a decade removed from the glory days of Vipshop Holdings (VIPS -1.25%), but a couple of analysts are feeling better about the stock after the fourth-quarter report it delivered Thursday. The Chinese online discounter of brand-name apparel and accessories beat expectations, even if its numbers may not seem all that impressive on their own.

Investment group CLSA boosted its rating on Vipshop from outperform to buy, encouraged by the quarterly beat and signs of recovering demand. In a climate of global inflation and an iffy economy in which shoppers are more focused on looking for bargains, Vipshop -- with its low prices and access to cheap supply -- seems ripe to succeed. CLSA's analyst lifted his price target on the shares from $11 to $17.

Meanwhile, UBS upgraded the e-commerce player from neutral to buy on the earnings news. UBS has a price target of $17.50 on Vipshop. Based on those firms' new price targets, the shares have a near-term upside of 25% to 28%. 

Someone celebrating what they're seeing on a PC screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

Let's go shopping

Last year was special for Vipshop -- and not in a good way. Revenue declined by 7% in the fourth quarter, and by 12% for all of 2022. That ended a run of at least a dozen years of top-line growth. It's "at least" 12 years of improving revenues because that's how far back the public financial reports go, given its 2012 IPO. Sales may very well have risen every year in the company's history until it proved mortal in 2022.

The $4.6 billion that Vipshop generated in revenue in Q4 was narrowly ahead of the $4.59 billion consensus prediction of Wall Street pros. The beat was better on the other end of the income statement, where adjusted net income rose 24% for the quarter and 14% for all of 2022. The $0.53 a share it served up in adjusted earnings for the seasonally potent fourth quarter was comfortably ahead of the $0.47 a share in net income that analysts had been modeling for. 

Bottom-line beats aren't unusual here. As bad as 2022 may have been on the top line, Vipshop managed to top profit expectations every single quarter. The stock also trounced the market, soaring 62%. Investors didn't lose any sleep over the end of Vipshop's revenue growth streak, but last year's share price surge paled in comparison to what shareholders scored a decade ago.

Vipshop was a market darling early in its publicly traded life, more than doubling in each of its first three years on the market. To be fair, revenue was also growing at triple-digit percentage rates at the time. Now, business growth has stalled. Vipshop expects its top line to come in flat to up 5% for the current quarter, and analysts forecast mid-single-digit percentage growth in 2023 as well as 2024. 

The shares still seem attractively priced right now, and that's before considering that two analysts just came to the same conclusion. Vipshop has been consistently profitable over the years, and despite the stock's big jump last year, it's trading for just 9 times this year's projected earnings.

There will always be extra risks with investing in international stocks in general, and Chinese equities in particular. Vipshop's cash-rich balance sheet and low revenue and earnings multiples would make it a no-brainer stock pick if it were a domestic retailer, but it may still make sense for risk-tolerant investors who are comfortable with the volatility of China-based stocks.

Rick Munarriz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Vipshop Stock Quote
Vipshop
VIPS
$13.45 (-1.25%) $0.17

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyCrash
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
 featured-transcript-logo
Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 GettyCrash
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
79% of Warren Buffett's $338 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 6 Stocks
awestruck shocked staring in surprise
The Most Important Retirement Table You'll Ever See
A digital rendering of a computer chip being plugged into a circuit board
History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 2 Super Semiconductor Stocks to Buy if It Does
ambitious_smiling_woman_with_tablet_in_office
2 Stock-Split Stocks with Explosive Potential to Buy in 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services