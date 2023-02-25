2 Fintech Stocks That Could Be Home Runs for Patient Investors

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
While there might be short-term headwinds, these two fintechs could be long-term bargains.
Financial technology, or fintech, stocks have been beaten down in the recent downturn, but there are some that still look incredibly promising from a long-term perspective. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses why he has invested in SoFi (SOFI -2.60%) in his own stock portfolio, while Tyler Crowe thinks investors should pay attention to S&P Global(SPGI -1.36%).
*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Feb. 23, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 23, 2023.
Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matt Frankel has positions in Bank of America and SoFi Technologies. Tyler Crowe has positions in S&P Global. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America and S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.