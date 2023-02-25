Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Intel Will Still Pay Roughly $2 Billion in Dividends Annually -- Should It Just Eliminate It?

By Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein – Feb 25, 2023 at 6:30AM

What is the right move for Intel as it continues to see one of the worst declines in revenue?

Intel (INTC -1.83%) finally cut its dividend as it continues to invest in becoming a leader in semiconductor manufacturing and regaining the crown of chip design. Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 23, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 24, 2023.

