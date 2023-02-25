Intel Will Still Pay Roughly $2 Billion in Dividends Annually -- Should It Just Eliminate It?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
What is the right move for Intel as it continues to see one of the worst declines in revenue?
Intel (INTC -1.83%) finally cut its dividend as it continues to invest in becoming a leader in semiconductor manufacturing and regaining the crown of chip design. Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
*Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 23, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 24, 2023.
