Is Teladoc Stock a Buy Right Now?

Teladoc thrived during the pandemic, but momentum has slowed from the peak.
Teladoc(TDOC -1.42%) offers a convenient way to visit your doctor. Virtual visits were extremely popular during the earlier stages of the pandemic. However, that surge in demand is slowing now that fears of COVID-19 have largely subsided. This video will let you know if Teladoc stock is a buy for long-term investors.
*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 22, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 24, 2023.
