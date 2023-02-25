Lucid Is in Serious Trouble After Terrible Quarter

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
Lucid's (LCID -3.19%) fourth-quarter earnings results were nothing short of a disaster. The company is burning cash like crazy but the worst news is that customers are canceling reservations for the company's vehicles. It doesn't matter how quickly you ramp production if demand is falling, something Travis Hoium digs into in this video.
*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 22, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 25, 2023.
Travis Hoium has positions in Rivian Automotive and has the following options: long March 2023 $250 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.