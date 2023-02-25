Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lucid Is in Serious Trouble After Terrible Quarter

By Travis Hoium – Feb 25, 2023 at 9:45AM

The quarter was worse than it seemed.

Lucid's (LCID -3.19%) fourth-quarter earnings results were nothing short of a disaster. The company is burning cash like crazy but the worst news is that customers are canceling reservations for the company's vehicles. It doesn't matter how quickly you ramp production if demand is falling, something Travis Hoium digs into in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 22, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 25, 2023.

Stocks Mentioned

Lucid Group Stock Quote
Lucid Group
LCID
$8.51 (-3.19%) $0.28
Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
TSLA
$196.88 (-2.57%) $-5.19
Rivian Automotive Stock Quote
Rivian Automotive
RIVN
$17.32 (-4.73%) $0.86

