Lucid Is in Serious Trouble After Terrible Quarter

Lucid's (LCID -3.19%) fourth-quarter earnings results were nothing short of a disaster. The company is burning cash like crazy but the worst news is that customers are canceling reservations for the company's vehicles. It doesn't matter how quickly you ramp production if demand is falling, something Travis Hoium digs into in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 22, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 25, 2023.