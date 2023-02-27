Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

1 Tech Stock Leading the Market Recovery

By John Ballard – Feb 27, 2023 at 12:09PM

Key Points

  • More attention on the booming artificial intelligence (AI) market sent Nvidia stock up 61% year to date.
  • The graphics chip provider's recent earnings report points to a potential turnaround in demand this year.
  • AI spending is expected to soar over the next few years, which could fuel the company's business.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Nvidia's future is bright, but investors shouldn't ignore the stock's expensive price tag.

After falling about 50% in 2022, Nvidia's (NVDA 1.68%) share prices have rebounded 61% so far this year and significantly outperformed the S&P 500 year to date. Does that mean it's already too late to buy?

Sales of graphics processing units (GPUs) have been weak over the past year, and that was reflected in the company's recent earnings report, with fiscal fourth-quarter revenue down 21% year over year. 

However, it's a good sign that Nvidia grew revenue sequentially over the previous quarter, which could mean the business is navigating through the trough in the demand cycle right now. Let's look at the opportunities ahead to see if that justifies buying the stock at the current highs.

Artificial intelligence is the biggest story right now

Nvidia's total revenue climbed back over $6 billion, up from $5.9 billion in the previous quarter. While gaming GPUs could be poised for a stronger year after segment revenue jumped 16% quarter over quarter, the data center business is the one to watch. 

Nvidia's largest revenue source is weakening right now. While data center revenue was up 11% year over year to $3.6 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023, it was down from $3.8 billion in fiscal Q3.  

Table showing Nvidia's quarterly revenue by segment over the past eight quarters.

Image source: Nvidia.

The softening in the data center segment didn't faze investors, because management indicated on the earnings call that the weakness is a temporary issue.

Some cloud service providers paused their spending at the end of the year to recalculate their budgets due to the uncertainties in the economy. But management indicated that end-market demand for GPUs, particularly for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, is strong.

Cloud companies may slow their spending for a few quarters, but investment in AI will continue to grow over time. A recent forecast from the International Data Corp. (IDC) estimates that spending on hardware, software, and services for AI applications will increase from $118 billion in 2022 to over $300 billion by 2026. IDC says the pandemic accelerated the use of AI because businesses figured out the value-enhancing efficiencies and capabilities they can gain with the technology. This is a major growth catalyst for Nvidia over the long term.

Nvidia's new flagship H100 GPU for data centers is seeing strong adoption by organizations for large data workloads, such as natural language processing. The company is believed to be the supplier of GPUs that power OpenAI's popular ChatGPT language generator

Nvidia's H100 data center GPU.

Nvidia's H100 GPU using the latest Hopper architecture. Image source: Nvidia.

Is the data center recovery already priced in?

After rising sharply this year, Nvidia's valuation is not as cheap as it was at the end of 2022. The stock currently trades at a high multiple of 52 times expected earnings based on this year's Wall Street estimates. That looks expensive even if we assume the company can increase its earnings by more than 20% per year going forward, as analysts expect. As a result, the stock's gains could be limited for the rest of the year.

On the other hand, the expanding AI market suggests that Nvidia can grow at robust rates for many years, perhaps for a longer period than analysts expect, which is why the stock deserves a premium.

If you're interested in starting a position in the stock, a safe course of action might be to see how things play out in the near term with Nvidia's data center growth. If it takes longer for cloud companies to pick up spending again, that could drag on the stock and might provide a better price to buy later this year.

Still, there's nothing wrong with getting skin in the game and adding shares over time. But I would certainly start small relative to your other investments, especially when there are other undervalued growth stocks with bright futures selling at attractive valuations.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NVDA
$236.78 (1.68%) $3.92

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Copy of Jose Najarro - 2023-02-27T095203.577
Nvidia Reported Its Earnings, but This Next Event Might Be a Game Changer
 jensen-keynote-jhh
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?
 A digital rendering of computer chips, with one labelled AI
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 30% You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip
 Artificial Intelligence AI Tablet Digital Brain Person Robot Software Getty
3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Wall Street Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
 Computer programmer happy with work equations
Never Mind ChatGPT and BardAI; Nvidia Is the Real Winner in the Ongoing AI Revolution

Our Most Popular Articles

dividends blackboard sketch doodle
This Warren Buffett Stock Pays a 9.5% Dividend Yield -- and You've Probably Never Heard of It
Bear Market Stock Chart Quarter Report Financial Metrics Invest Getty
This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next
Shiba Inu Dog Doge Dogecoin (1)
If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
phone call conversation suit business executive boss
3 Stocks Than Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services