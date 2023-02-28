Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Bumped Higher Today

By Eric Volkman – Feb 28, 2023 at 6:30PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company's specialized heart care products appear to prove their value in clinical testing.

What happened

On a piece of encouraging news from the laboratory, healthcare sector mainstay Abbott Laboratories (ABT 1.95%) saw its stock price rise by nearly 2% on Tuesday. That convincingly beat the S&P 500 index's performance on the day; the bellwether index went in the opposite direction, sliding by 0.3%.

So what

Abbott announced that late-breaking data from a clinical study indicate that the company's Navitor transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system is a safe and effective treatment for certain heart patients. Specifically, this concerns patients with severe, symptomatic aortic stenosis (a narrowing of the valve in the heart's main artery). 

Abbott added that the study indicated a 97% rate of procedural success with the system, accompanied by low rates of all-cause mortality and disabling stroke (both 1.9%) at 30 days. 

Also receiving high marks from the latest research was another of the healthcare company's heart products, the Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Occluder. Abbott said that the device was shown to have fewer unresolved and severe peri-device leaks than a competing product, Boston Scientific's Watchman. 

Now what

In the announcement, Abbott's Senior Vice President of the Structural Heart division Michael Dale said, "These results for Navitor and Amulet demonstrate that the innovative designs of our minimally invasive devices are changing how doctors are approaching -- and patients are experiencing -- the treatment of structural heart conditions."

This is particularly encouraging because heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 700,000 Americans died of heart disease in 2020.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abbott Laboratories. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories Stock Quote
Abbott Laboratories
ABT
$101.72 (1.95%) $1.95

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

dividend concept
Better Dividend Stock: Abbott Laboratories or Medtronic?
 Physician going over results with patient
Better Buy: Abbott Laboratories or DexCom Stock?
 Medical professional holding dollar sign paperweight
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Sank Today
 A couple using a laptop and reviewing documents.
Baby Formula Blues Hit Abbott Laboratories Stock Hard in 2022. Can It Rebound in 2023?
 A doctor consults with their patient.
Is This Dividend King a Buy for Income Investors?

Our Most Popular Articles

Person stocks 5
Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Is Raking In $97 Million In Annual Dividend Income From These 2 Stocks
An hourglass in front of a hundred-dollar bill.
2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Buffett APPROVED 2
1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 78% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
artificial intelligence getty 6.28.17
The Bear Market Is Over for Nvidia

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services