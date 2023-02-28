Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why LivePerson Is Tumbling Today

By Rich Duprey – Feb 28, 2023 at 12:37PM

Key Points

  • LivePerson said it needed more time to file its annual 10-K report.
  • Because the report will be delayed, the company also held off on releasing its earnings results and holding its conference call.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The corporate customer service chatbot leader is delaying filing its financial reports.

What happened

Shares of LivePerson (LPSN -17.06%) are tumbling today, down by 14.2% as of 11:18 a.m. ET, after the company announced it was rescheduling its fourth-quarter earnings release.

The customer engagement software provider had said two weeks ago it would be releasing its financial results on March 1, but now the day before it was supposed to do so, it has filed an extension with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to delay its 10-K report until March 16, at which time it will issue its earnings and hold a video webcast of the conference call.

Confused person looking at an open laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

LivePerson said the reason for the delay was so it could "perform additional review and testing of revenue recognition" related to its acquisition of precision healthcare company WildHealth for $22 million last year. It had canceled a program WildHealth offered because Medicare suspended payments for it pending a government review.

Investors tend not to like when companies delay filing their financial reports because it often signals deeper problems at the business, though that does not seem to be the case here. However, LivePerson did not detail which program it canceled or when Medicare suspended payments for it. 

Now what

LivePerson noted that if it files its 10-K within the 15-day grace period allowed, which its extension would be within, then the SEC will still deem the filing to be "timely."

Companies are required to be timely, and willfully not filing forms could lead to enforcement, though it's rare businesses that are overdue see any substantial penalties for being so.

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends LivePerson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

LivePerson Stock Quote
LivePerson
LPSN
$9.79 (-17.06%) $-2.02

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Investor - GettyImages-694072990
Why LivePerson Stock Skyrocketed Today
 smiling woman tablet
Why LivePerson Stock Was Up on Tuesday
 technology - data grid over a city
Why LivePerson Stock Tumbled Today
 GettyImages-1319764442
1 Small AI Stock That Could Make Giant Leaps Soon
 woman using phone
Why LivePerson Stock Jumped 8% Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Person stocks 5
Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Is Raking In $97 Million In Annual Dividend Income From These 2 Stocks
Buffett APPROVED 2
1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 78% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
Fifty Dollar Bill Cash Money Invest Ulysses Grant Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $50 Right Now
dividends blackboard sketch doodle
This Warren Buffett Stock Pays a 9.5% Dividend Yield -- and You've Probably Never Heard of It

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services