1 Hidden AI Stock You Don't Want to Miss

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
This is a totally new AI product, and it could be just the start of an AI revolution.
Snap(SNAP -0.39%) introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) chat tool under its subscription service this week, and it could be a new use case for the technology. It's not a search tool or a shopping tool; it's a conversational tool. If it's useful, it could be a precursor to new generative AI products from Snap.
*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 1, 2023. The video was published on March 2, 2023.
Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Shopify and Snap. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.