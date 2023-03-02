1 Hidden AI Stock You Don't Want to Miss

Snap (SNAP -0.39%) introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) chat tool under its subscription service this week, and it could be a new use case for the technology. It's not a search tool or a shopping tool; it's a conversational tool. If it's useful, it could be a precursor to new generative AI products from Snap.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 1, 2023. The video was published on March 2, 2023.