Free Article

1 Hidden AI Stock You Don't Want to Miss

By Travis Hoium – Mar 2, 2023 at 7:45PM

This is a totally new AI product, and it could be just the start of an AI revolution.

Snap (SNAP -0.39%) introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) chat tool under its subscription service this week, and it could be a new use case for the technology. It's not a search tool or a shopping tool; it's a conversational tool. If it's useful, it could be a precursor to new generative AI products from Snap.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 1, 2023. The video was published on March 2, 2023.

