Why UWM Holdings Stock Was Up 16.2% This Week

By Dave Kovaleski – Mar 3, 2023 at 12:36PM

Key Points

The wholesale mortgage lender beat revenue estimates in the fourth quarter.

What happened

UWM Holdings (UWMC 0.94%) saw its stock price surge 16.2% this week, from last Friday's close through 11:00 a.m. EST today, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The share price had been up as much as 19.6% during the week. The stock is trading at about $4.83 per share as of Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. EST, up about 46% year to date.

Overall, the markets were up slightly this week: The S&P 500 gained 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.6% for the week as of this morning at 11:00 a.m. EST.

So what

UWM Holdings is the parent company of United Wholesale Mortgage, the largest wholesale mortgage lender in the U.S.

The company reported its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday morning, and while the numbers were all down year over year, it posted better-than-expected revenue of $302.4 million. This was down from $605.5 million a year ago, which should come as no surprise, given that this is the most challenging housing market in more than a decade.

The company had a net loss of $62.5 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to net income of $239.8 million a year ago this quarter.

UWM had $25.1 billion in loan originations, down from $55.2 billion a year ago. Purchase originations were $21.7 billion in the quarter compared to $24.5 billion a year ago.

For the full year 2022, loan originations were down 44% from the previous year to $127 billion, but purchase originations were a record $90.8 billion last year, up from $87.3 billion in 2021.

Refinancings, however, were way down to just $3.5 billion from $30.7 billion in Q4 2021. For the full year, refinancing volume was just $36.5 billion, down from $139.3 billion in 2021.

Now what

We're not expecting a lot of positive news from the housing market in 2023, either; rates, while dropping from highs in October and November, are still averaging well over 6% for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages.

But UWM got a bit of a boost from analyst Bose George at Keefe Bruyette and Woods, who upgraded the stock to market perform from underperform and bumped up the price target to $4 from $3.50, reported the Fly. He cited better-than-expected guidance on gain margin for the first quarter. But still, even with the price target increase, it is still down from current levels.

Unfortunately, it is going to be another difficult year for the housing market and mortgage providers in this cyclical industry.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

