After Spectacular Growth in Q4, Is Snowflake Stock a Buy?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Mar 4, 2023 at 6:30AM

The cloud data company delivered excellent revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

Snowflake's (SNOW 5.05%) trouble is not with growing revenue, but with making progress on profitability. This video will review Snowflake's latest earnings and answer if the stock is a buy.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 2, 2023. The video was published on March 3, 2023.

