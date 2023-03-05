Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in the Stock Market? Warren Buffett Just Gave This Advice

By Trevor Jennewine – Mar 5, 2023 at 7:15AM

Key Points

  • Warren Buffett reaffirmed his conviction in the "American Tailwind" in his most recent letter to Berkshire shareholders.
  • The S&P 500 is a diversified collection of blue chip American businesses that represent the heart of the U.S. economy.
  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF produced a total return of 217% over the last decade.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Buffett recently reiterated his long-term confidence in the U.S. economy.

In 1965, Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway. It was a small textile company at the time, seemingly doomed by its dependence on a declining industry, but he quickly shifted its focus to insurance. That move was particularly brilliant because it created a steady flow of capital in the form of premium payments, and Buffett has invested those funds to great effect over the years.

Today, Berkshire is one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates in the world, with subsidiaries that span from manufacturing and industrials to consumer goods and retail. The company also owns more than $300 billion in equity investments, and many of the stocks in its portfolio have multiplied impressively in value, including Apple, American Express, and Coca-Cola. Buffett attributes that immense success to the "American Tailwind."

The American Tailwind

Buffett has been investing for eight decades, meaning he has studied the stock market for longer than most people have been alive, and he has accomplished much during that time. Berkshire has grown into a $670 billion behemoth under his watch, and Buffett himself has amassed a fortune worth $100 billion. That success makes his advice particularly credible, and one recurring theme is his confidence in American business.

America has long been a wellspring of commerce and innovation. The U.S. is the largest economy in the world, and it is home to 9 of the 10 most valuable public companies. Buffett believes those qualities will persist far into the future, and his conviction has never wavered. In fact, he wrote a particularly bullish op-ed piece on American business for The New York Times as the stock market crashed in 2008. The headline was, "Buy American. I Am."

In that article, Buffett acknowledged the dismal state of the financial world, and he warned that the economy would deteriorate further in the near term. But he also told investors that he was buying American stocks because "fears regarding the long-term prosperity of the nation's many sound companies make no sense."

Today, economic uncertainty has once again dragged the S&P 500 into bear market territory, but Buffett reiterated his conviction in American business in his most recent letter to Berkshire shareholders: "I have yet to see a time when it made sense to make a long-term bet against America. And I doubt very much that any reader of this letter will have a different experience in the future."

How to buy American

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO 1.58%) tracks the performance of the S&P 500 index, which itself measures the return of 500 large American businesses. The diverse nature of the index -- the S&P 500 includes value stocks and growth stocks from all 11 market sectors -- makes it a good benchmark for the entire U.S. economy.

In that sense, the Vanguard ETF allows investors to diversify their wealth across hundreds of blue chip businesses that represent the very heart of America. It should come as no surprise that Buffett has regularly recommended buying an S&P 500 index fund like the Vanguard ETF, and his comments in Berkshire's latest shareholder letter indicate that his opinion has not changed.

As a caveat, index funds generally have a more modest risk-reward profile compared to individual stocks, but the Vanguard ETF still produced a total return of 217% over the past decade, which is equivalent to 12.2% on an annual basis. At that pace, $100 invested weekly would be worth $1.3 million after three decades.

If you're considering investing in the stock market right now or increasing your position in a given stock, keep Buffett's concept of the American Tailwind close to heart. He is.

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Trevor Jennewine has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, New York Times, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short April 2023 $38 calls on New York Times, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
VOO
$371.28 (1.58%) $5.79

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Stock Trader 2022 a
Can You Become a Millionaire With Only S&P 500 Index Funds?
 bull vs bear market gold
Should You Still Invest if a Recession Is Coming? Here's What History Says
 young woman sitting at a desk writing in a notebook
1 Exceptional ETF to Buy During a Recession
 wondering questioning hands on chin doubting
How I'd Invest $20,000 Today if I Had to Start From Scratch
 young person using a phone and calculator and smiling
Here's How the Stock Market Could Turn $3,000 Into $84,000 With Next to No Effort

Our Most Popular Articles

social security options highway sign fork in the road
Joe Biden Could Soon Push for This Huge Social Security Change
Buffett21 TMF
Stocks or Bonds? For Warren Buffett, It's a No-Brainer
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
Warren Buffett's Silent Warning: 128 Billion Reasons to Expect Stocks to Head Lower
Rolled Up Cash Money Invest Save Three Hundred Dollars Getty
Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services