Best Stock to Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
The oil giants are eerily similar when it comes to one metric.
ExxonMobil(XOM 0.70%) and Chevron(CVX 0.68%) are capturing the attention of investors as oil prices soar. This video will show you which of these two dividend stocks is the best one to buy now.
*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 4, 2023. The video was published on March 6, 2023.
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in ExxonMobil. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.