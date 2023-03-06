Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Could MercadoLibre Still Be a Bargain Stock After Rising 43% Already in 2023?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® – Mar 6, 2023 at 6:22AM

The e-commerce and fintech operator could still have a long growth runway ahead of it.

MercadoLibre (MELI 0.68%) recently reported its fourth-quarter earnings, and the results look pretty impressive. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses the results and why they make him want to buy even more MercadoLibre stock.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 3, 2023. The video was published on March 5, 2023.

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Amazon.com, American Express, MercadoLibre, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, MercadoLibre, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

