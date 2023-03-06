Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

DoJ, DoT Sue to Block JetBlue-Spirit Airlines Merger

By The Daily Upside – Mar 6, 2023 at 8:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

After months and months of delays, the JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger was finally ready for liftoff, but there's another tarmac delay -- this...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

After months and months of delays, the JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger was finally ready for liftoff, but there's another tarmac delay -- this one courtesy of the federal government.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the Justice Department and the Department of Transportation are expected to soon file an antitrust lawsuit to block the $3.8 billion budget airline.

Spirit in the Sky

The government is looking to block the merger on two different fronts, sources tell Bloomberg. First: the DoJ will file an antitrust lawsuit in federal court, with the rather routine allegation that a merger will result in less competition and thus fewer options for flyers, which in turn means more expensive airfare. Meanwhile, their colleagues in the Department of Transportation will be moving to block the transfer of Spirit's airline certificate to JetBlue, citing similar concerns of a merger working against the public interest -- notably, it's the first such move by the DoT since the end of airline regulation in 1978.

JetBlue's defense, meanwhile, turns those anti-competitive allegations on their head. The airline has long argued a combined JetBlue-Spirit entity would hold a 10% domestic market share, making it big enough to join the four-member mile-high club of major airlines -- American, United, Delta, and Southwest -- which would increase competition overall.

The two sides will have their days (and days) in court, but important stakeholders are already lining up on opposite sides of the cabin aisle:

  • In late February, the Association of Flight Attendants, which represents 5,600 Spirit flight attendants, offered its full support for the merger, with union president Sara Nelson dubbing it "the anti-merger, merger" that will create more competition and ultimately benefit its flight attendants.
  • The Transport Workers Union, which represents 6,800 JetBlue flight attendants, asked the government to block the merger last month citing fears that the new combined company "has the intent to not fully honor" union agreements in place at both companies.

Snack Time: JetBlue is already offering concessions (the legal variety, not in-flight pretzels). Currently, the two airlines overlap on roughly 11% of nonstop routes. JetBlue says it'll divest Spirit's holdings in Boston and New York, aka the northeast corridor where JetBlue has a significant presence, as well as five gates in Fort Lauderdale. In the jetstream wake of such a move, JetBlue says there will be plenty of room for new ultra-budget airlines to flourish. If so, maybe we'll see more humane passenger accommodations than Spirit has been known for.

None

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
America Could Ramp Up Its Fight Against Mexico's Corn Policies
 featured-daily-upside-image
Spanish Government Wants Minimum 40% of Companies' Boards To Be Women
 featured-daily-upside-image
US NatSec Officials Say China-Manufactured Giant Cranes Pose Security Risk
 featured-daily-upside-image
Tobacco Giant Altria Ditches Juul After Investment Plummets
 featured-daily-upside-image
Native Casinos May Have Just Hit the Jackpot

Our Most Popular Articles

tired moving unpacking boxes new home
The Real Estate Market Has Officially Closed on Opendoor
Rolled Up Cash Money Invest Save Three Hundred Dollars Getty
Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio
Growth 3
1 Growth Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in a Decade
Bull Market 6
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 87% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services