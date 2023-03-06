Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Is C3.ai Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Mar 6, 2023 at 9:22AM

The company delivered a solid earnings report, which pleased investors.

C3.ai (AI 33.65%) is on schedule to launch a new AI product in the spring of 2023. The anticipation of that release has investors excited. This video will do a review of its latest earnings report and tell you whether the stock is a buy.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 2, 2023. The video was published on March 4, 2023.

