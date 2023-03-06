Qualcomm Updates Its Outlook for Losing Apple as a Customer

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
That Qualcomm won't be getting as much revenue from Apple in the future is no secret to investors, but could guidance waver with new changes?
Qualcomm (QCOM -0.14%) believes that Apple (AAPL 3.51%) will slow down its purchases of mobile modems shortly as it continues to bring more chip design and production in-house. Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 2, 2023. The video was published on March 3, 2023.
Billy Duberstein has positions in Apple. Jose Najarro has positions in Qualcomm. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Apple and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.