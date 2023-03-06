Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Qualcomm Updates Its Outlook for Losing Apple as a Customer

By Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein – Mar 6, 2023 at 9:27AM

That Qualcomm won't be getting as much revenue from Apple in the future is no secret to investors, but could guidance waver with new changes?

Qualcomm (QCOM -0.14%) believes that Apple (AAPL 3.51%) will slow down its purchases of mobile modems shortly as it continues to bring more chip design and production in-house. Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 2, 2023. The video was published on March 3, 2023.

Billy Duberstein has positions in Apple. Jose Najarro has positions in Qualcomm. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Apple and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

