Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

2 After-Hours Stock Movers You Can't Afford to Miss

By Dan Caplinger – Mar 7, 2023 at 7:10PM

Key Points

  • Stock markets fell sharply Tuesday on discouraging comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings stock rose in after-hours trading following an upbeat earnings report.
  • Stitch Fix wasn't as fortunate, seeing further declines.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Find out which companies are seeing big share-price changes in after-hours trading.

Stock market investors had hoped that the Federal Reserve would look to slow down its pace of interest rate increases, but that seems increasingly unlikely to be in the cards. Testimony from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell included comments that suggested a higher trajectory for interest rates than many had thought. That led to declines of between 1% and 2% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI -1.72%), S&P 500 (^GSPC -1.53%), and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), with the Dow somewhat surprisingly doing the worst of the three.

Index

Daily Percentage Change

Daily Point Change

Dow

(1.72%)

(575)

S&P 500

(1.53%)

(62)

Nasdaq

(1.25%)

(145)

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

Earnings reports are still trickling in, and a couple of stocks that reported their latest results saw sizable moves after the market closed. CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD -2.08%) gained some ground as the cybersecurity company held up well, but Stitch Fix (SFIX 4.19%) gave up some ground. Read on to learn more about both stocks and what their future might hold.

CrowdStrike posts some gains

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings were up 6% after hours late Tuesday afternoon. The company behind the Falcon software platform for cybersecurity and related services reported fiscal fourth-quarter financial results for the period ending Jan. 31 that gave investors  more confidence in CrowdStrike's ability to weather a tough economic environment.

CrowdStrike's growth remained strong. Revenue climbed 48% year over year to $637 million, with a similar-sized increase in subscription-based revenue to $598 million. Annual recurring revenue also rose 48% to produce a run rate of $2.56 billion, up $222 million over the past three months. Adjusted net income fared even better, jumping 59% from year-ago levels to $111.6 million and producing adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share.

Key metrics for CrowdStrike continued to improve. The company added almost 1,900 new subscription customers to bring its total above the 23,000 mark, which was 41% higher than it was 12 months ago. Meanwhile, more of CrowdStrike's customers have adopted larger numbers of modules on the Falcon platform, with 62% of clients taking advantage of at least five services.

Investors generally liked CrowdStrike's guidance for fiscal 2024, which included sales of $2.955 billion to $3.015 billion and adjusted earnings of between $2.21 and $2.39 per share. Those figures suggest that CrowdStrike will continue to grow and is emphasizing profitability, both of which are priorities for investors right now.

Stitch Fix is still out of style

Stitch Fix shares were down 5% in after-hours trading. The fashion delivery specialist released fiscal second-quarter financial results for the period ending Jan. 28, and even returning interim CEO Katrina Lake hasn't been able to execute a quick turnaround for the company as of yet.

Stitch Fix continued to see its business contract. Revenue came in at $412 million, down 20% year over year. The company lost $65.6 million, working out to $0.58 per share. The number of active clients using Stitch Fix's service dropped 445,000 over the past 12 months, finishing at 3.574 million.

The tough times aren't likely to end anytime soon. Stitch Fix projected that revenue will drop 20% to 22% year over year in the fiscal third quarter as well, and full-year fiscal 2023 sales of $1.625 billion to $1.645 billion suggested that the company's restructuring efforts have further to go.

Stitch Fix has tried to bounce back a bit, with early ties to artificial intelligence raising interest in the company. Yet until its financial results improve, it could be hard for the stock to produce sustained gains.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike and Stitch Fix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

CrowdStrike Stock Quote
CrowdStrike
CRWD
$124.93 (-2.08%) $-2.66
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return) Stock Quote
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return)
^DJI
$32,856.46 (-1.72%) $-574.98
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD) Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD)
^GSPC
$3,986.37 (-1.53%) $-62.05
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return)
^IXIC
$11,675.74 (%)
Stitch Fix Stock Quote
Stitch Fix
SFIX
$4.97 (4.19%) $0.20

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1368018365
Got $3,000? These Supercharged Stocks Could Triple Your Money in a Decade
 GettyImages-1338016720
3 Stocks You Can Confidently Buy in a Market Downturn
 GettyImages-1331910730
Down 49% in This Bear Market, Can CrowdStrike Recover in 2023?
 cybersecurity-lock getty
Can These 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Get the Nasdaq Back in Bull Mode?
 Investor 31
S&P 500 Bear Market: Is Now the Right Time to Buy Stocks?

Our Most Popular Articles

excited investor looks at financial charts on computer.
This Indicator Has Called Every Bull Market Since 1960: Here's What It's Saying Stocks Will Do Now
Growth 3
1 Growth Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in a Decade
3 stock arrows trending down against a cityscape and global map background.
Why Tesla Made Nio, Nikola, and Lucid Stocks Drop Today
Two people laughing as money falls down on them from above
If You'd Invested $100 in Shiba Inu at the Start of 2021, Here's the Mind-Blowing Amount You'd Have Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services