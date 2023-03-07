Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Amazon Is Growing Revenue in All the Right Places

By Bradley Guichard – Mar 7, 2023 at 5:20AM

Key Points

  • Times have been incredibly turbulent for Amazon and its investors coming out of the pandemic.
  • Some claim that Amazon's best days are behind it, but this view overlooks a massive trend.
  • It's time to look at Amazon's business model with fresh eyes.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

You might hear that Amazon is no longer a growth company, but don't be fooled.

Much of the general public sees Amazon (AMZN -1.21%) as an e-commerce behemoth and little more. After all, it owns 38% of the U.S. market, with Walmart a distant second at just 6%. As investors, however, we need to look much deeper.

Amazon is transforming from a product-based company into a service-based company before our eyes. This is terrific news. Selling discount products online has never been particularly profitable for Amazon. But business lines like Amazon Web Services (AWS), with its 29% operating margin, are extremely lucrative. Amazon needs its e-commerce sales to drive the brand, but transitioning to a service-based financial model will bring profits to investors.

And Amazon's service-based sales are growing:

Amazon revenue streams as of Q4 FY22.

Source: Amazon.

Want more good news? 2022 marked the first time in the company's history that service sales accounted for more than product sales.

Let's look at some revenue streams that are most important to the company's future.

AWS is essential in more ways than one

With so many businesses dependent upon the cloud, it is indispensable in modern commerce. And AWS is the dominant cloud services provider in the world, with a 34% market share. AWS growth has slowed recently as enterprises grapple with the challenging economy, but this is a short-term headwind. More businesses are embracing cloud-based applications and storage, and the data needs will continue to grow. More demand means more revenue for Amazon over the long haul.

AWS is just as vital to Amazon's success. This highly profitable segment accounted for over 90% of the company's operating income since 2020, as shown below.

Amazon's operating income, AWS vs. the rest of the company.

Data source: Amazon. Chart by author.

Luckily, the cloud services market is projected to increase by 14%, compounded annually through 2027, giving AWS ample growth runway.

Watch these other blossoming revenue streams

Third-party-seller services, digital advertising, and subscription services (like Amazon Prime) also grew steadily in 2022, as depicted in the opening section. Amazon's third-party services, like commission and fulfillment fees, provide the company's second-largest income stream, and the 20% growth there is impressive.

Digital advertising is an exciting recent development. Ad revenue has nearly doubled from $19.8 billion to $37.7 billion since 2020. Amazon allows advertisers to feature their products to consumers who are ready to buy. This type of targeted advertising is efficient and critical as businesses look to restrain budgets.

Amazon Prime has at least 200 million members worldwide. Not only does this provide Amazon with a lucrative stream of cash, but it drives sales in other areas.

Prime could also become a game changer as Amazon offers its new Buy with Prime initiative. Buy with Prime allows interested retailers to place a Buy with Prime button on their sales sites. A customer clicks the button to pay with their saved Amazon account information, and Amazon will fulfill the order. Amazon will provide comprehensive third-party logistics (3PL) services like storage, shipping, receiving, and returns. The retailer pays fees, gets the services, and benefits from millions of consumers who trust the Amazon brand.

The investors fretting over the slight decline in retail sales are missing the forest for the trees. Amazon will always have its retail business, but investors will profit from its rapid expansion into higher-margin services.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Bradley Guichard has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Amazon.com Stock Quote
Amazon.com
AMZN
$93.75 (-1.21%) $-1.15

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Investor 25
2 Growth Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying in a Bear Market
 amzn
Amazon's Biggest Competitive Advantage Keeps Growing
 data processing cables cloud computing
3 Best Cloud Stocks to Buy in March
 Getty - smiling person with phone
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
 watching online video stream of their favorite sport mobile gaming
3 Top Tech Stocks Ready for Bull Runs

Our Most Popular Articles

Growth 3
1 Growth Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in a Decade
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock That's a Surefire March Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Avocado getty
These 2 Stocks Are Plunging After Hours Monday
Bull market 1
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services