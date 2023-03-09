CrowdStrike's Earnings Show Why This Growth Stock Could Be a Top Choice for Investors

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
CrowdStrike reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter numbers. During the earnings call, management flexed its solutions' power over its big tech competitors.
CrowdStrike (CRWD 3.19%) gave a few examples of how its products won customers over from Microsoft's (MSFT -0.18%) security solutions during its latest earning call. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of March 7, 2023. The video was published on March 7, 2023.
