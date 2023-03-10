SVB Financial: I Was Wrong. Here's What I Missed and What Happens Next

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
The dislocation between long-term assets and short-term liquidity could upend a decades-old banking franchise.
There's no getting around it. Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall's bullish call in January for SVB Financial (SIVB -60.41%) has gone terribly wrong. In this video, Jason and fellow Foolish contributor Tyler Crowe talk through what's happened, why Jason missed it, and what to expect going forward.
*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 9, 2023. The video was published on March 10, 2023.
SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SVB Financial.