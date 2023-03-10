Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
SVB Financial: I Was Wrong. Here's What I Missed and What Happens Next

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Mar 10, 2023 at 10:12AM

The dislocation between long-term assets and short-term liquidity could upend a decades-old banking franchise.

There's no getting around it. Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall's bullish call in January for SVB Financial (SIVB -60.41%) has gone terribly wrong. In this video, Jason and fellow Foolish contributor Tyler Crowe talk through what's happened, why Jason missed it, and what to expect going forward. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 9, 2023. The video was published on March 10, 2023.

