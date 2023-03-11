3 Insanely Cheap Stocks

Investors can find value in any market, but right now there are some extreme values in profitable, dividend-paying companies that have shown they create value for decades. In this video, Travis Hoium digs into why he thinks General Motors (GM -3.44%), Verizon (VZ 0.36%), and Chevron (CVX -0.52%) are all being overlooked by the market.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 7, 2023. The video was published on March 11, 2023.