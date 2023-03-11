3 Insanely Cheap Stocks

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
You know these names, but did you know that they're trading for single-digit price-to-earnings multiples?
Investors can find value in any market, but right now there are some extreme values in profitable, dividend-paying companies that have shown they create value for decades. In this video, Travis Hoium digs into why he thinks General Motors(GM -3.44%), Verizon(VZ 0.36%), and Chevron(CVX -0.52%) are all being overlooked by the market.
*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 7, 2023. The video was published on March 11, 2023.
Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast, General Motors, and Verizon Communications and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
