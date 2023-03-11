Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

3 Insanely Cheap Stocks

By Travis Hoium – Mar 11, 2023 at 6:00AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

You know these names, but did you know that they're trading for single-digit price-to-earnings multiples?

Investors can find value in any market, but right now there are some extreme values in profitable, dividend-paying companies that have shown they create value for decades. In this video, Travis Hoium digs into why he thinks General Motors (GM -3.44%), Verizon (VZ 0.36%), and Chevron (CVX -0.52%) are all being overlooked by the market.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 7, 2023. The video was published on March 11, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast, General Motors, and Verizon Communications and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

Stocks Mentioned

Verizon Communications Stock Quote
Verizon Communications
VZ
$36.68 (0.36%) $0.13
Chevron Stock Quote
Chevron
CVX
$159.67 (-0.52%) $0.84
General Motors Stock Quote
General Motors
GM
$36.52 (-3.44%) $-1.30
Comcast Stock Quote
Comcast
CMCSA
$35.31 (-0.45%) $0.16

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

ford
Best Dividend Stock To Buy: Verizon Stock vs. Ford Stock
 Cheap Dividends
4 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
 GettyImages-667652037
3 Dividend Raises You Can Still Take Advantage of
 featured-transcript-logo
Verizon Communications inc (VZ) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
68% of Warren Buffett's $334 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 4 Stocks
Senior man worried_GettyImages-1307816312
Be Prepared to Claim Social Security Early -- Even If You Don't Want To
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Stunning Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Confused 2023
SVB Financial: What Went Wrong, and What Happens Next?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services