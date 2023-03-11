Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Amazon's AI Push Should Not Be Overlooked

By Jose Najarro and Toby Bordelon – Mar 11, 2023 at 10:40AM

While Microsoft and Google are getting most of the attention from this AI battle, investors should remember that Amazon is a serious contender.

Amazon (AMZN -1.65%) has numerous artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, some less obvious than others. Check out the short video to learn what Jose Najarro and Toby Bordelon have to say. Also, consider subscribing and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 10, 2023. The video was published on March 10, 2023.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Toby Bordelon has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

