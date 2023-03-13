Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Better Buy: Green Thumb or Trulieve Stock?

By Jim Halley – Mar 13, 2023 at 6:30AM

Key Points

  • Green Thumb Industries was more profitable in 2022 than Trulieve.
  • Trulieve has more than twice as many dispensaries.
  • Trulieve is still paying for its $2.1 billion purchase of Better Health & Harvest.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Which of these multi-state operators makes the most sense in a beaten-down cannabis market?

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF -0.65%) and Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF -1.22%) are two of the most successful marijuana multi-state operators (MSOs) in the U.S. Each company managed more than $1 billion in sales in 2022 but also saw net income fall year over year.

Green Thumb's shares have performed better lately, down 5% so far this year and 45% over the past 12 months. Trulieve's shares are down more than 17% in 2023 and more than 66% over the past year. However, as we all know, past performance doesn't guarantee future results.

The two MSOs are likely to be two of the survivors in the industry, but if you're looking to invest in one pure-play cannabis growth stock, which one should it be? Let's see.

The case for Green Thumb

Green Thumb finished 2022 in the black, with $12 million in net income or earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05, while Trulieve reported a loss of $246.1 million, or an EPS loss of $1.31.

Green Thumb is more profitable because it is doing more with less. It has 77 dispensaries, a fraction of the 181 stores Trulieve owns, yet it had yearly revenue of $1 billion, not much less than Trulieve's $1.2 billion in 2022 revenue. 

Green Thumb has only $100.7 million in debt, which gives it more flexibility in looking for ways to grow. 

In the fourth quarter, the company reported revenue of $259 million, up 6% year over year, and it reported a net loss of $51 million, or $0.22 in EPS loss. Trulieve lost even more money in the quarter -- $77 million, or $0.41 in EPS loss.

Green Thumb has done a better job of marketing its brands: Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon's, Good Green, Incredibles, and Rhythm. Trulieve redid its brand portfolio in 2021, but its brands are not as well known as Green Thumb's.

The case for Trulieve

Trulieve isn't in the black, but it grew revenue more rapidly than Green Thumb in 2022, up 34%. The company's larger size could really come into play if federal decriminalization happens and MSOs are allowed to transport marijuana across state lines. 

The company's $2.1 billion acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation in 2021 made Trulieve the largest MSO in the country in terms of dispensaries, but that deal is the biggest reason Trulieve isn't profitable. Now that Trulieve is figuring out how to meld the two companies together, it will likely find economies of scale that it will be able to use to its advantage. It already appears to be getting closer to making a profit. It reported an EPS loss of $0.41 in the fourth quarter compared to an EPS loss of $0.61 in the third quarter.

The company also had, in the fourth quarter, a better gross margin of 50% and more gross profit of $150 million compared to 47.8% and $124 million for Green Thumb. A better gross margin is a good predictor of better future earnings.

Trulieve, despite its size, has less diversity in terms of what states it is in compared to Green Thumb because 32% of Trulieve's dispensaries are in Florida. That negative could easily become a huge positive if the state approves adult-use sales. Of the 21 states that have approved adult-use sales, 12 of them achieved that status through a ballot initiative, along with the District of Columbia. The Smart & Safe Florida adult-use sales initiative has over 416,000 of the 891,589 signatures it needs to be on the ballot in November. Trulieve, knowing how it would benefit from adult-use sales in the Sunshine State, has spent $25.5 million toward the initiative, including $20 million just in the fourth quarter.

A difficult choice

I believe these are two of the better-run MSOs in the U.S. While Green Thumb is more profitable now, its net income has been dropping every quarter, whereas Trulieve is already making adjustments to improve margins.

Trulieve has more cash -- $219 million through the fourth quarter compared to $178 million for Green Thumb, and Trulieve's plans to reduce costs could easily make the company cash-flow positive this year, which is its stated goal. It has said it plans to close less-profitable assets, lower production costs, and eliminate redundant positions to trim wages. It also said it plans to reduce inventory while launching its new indoor production facility.

It's hard to tell how long the shares of cannabis stocks will keep dropping, but in the long run, I believe Trulieve's size and greater revenue and gross margin numbers give it more options, making it a better long-term buy. Its purchase of Harvest Health & Wellness has yet to bear full fruit, but it will.

Jim Halley has positions in Trulieve Cannabis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Green Thumb Industries and Trulieve Cannabis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Green Thumb Industries Stock Quote
Green Thumb Industries
GTBIF
$8.10 (-0.65%) $0.05
Trulieve Cannabis Stock Quote
Trulieve Cannabis
TCNNF
$6.03 (-1.22%) $0.07

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

cannabis farmer holds ipad and smiles
Is Green Thumb Industries Stock a Buy Now?
 cannabis dispensary marijuana
2 Reasons to Buy Green Thumb and 1 Reason Not to
 worker takes notes inside cannabis greenhouse
3 Cannabis Stock Investing Secrets That You Need to Know
 green upward arrow shaped plant
Is Green Thumb Industries Stock a Buy Now?
 calculator and pen on American Dollars
This Beaten-Down Growth Industry Could Make You Richer

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock Market Crash Plunge Dollar Newspaper Invest Dow SP 500 Getty
For Only the 5th Time in 153 Years, This Leading Economic Indicator Is Sending a Terrifying Warning to Wall Street
hundred dollar bills closeup dividends
2 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2030
Buffett2 TMF
Warren Buffett's Big Warning That Every Investor Should Heed
Wall Street, young man with laptop
Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be in the Dow by 2030

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services