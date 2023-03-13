Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Eli Lilly Stock Cruised to a 3% Gain on Monday

By Eric Volkman – Mar 13, 2023 at 6:50PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A bullish new take on the stock from a top-tier bank provides a nice little pop for the pharmaceutical powerhouse.

What happened

A new take on Eli Lilly (LLY 3.01%) stock by a prominent bank sent the pharmaceutical company's share price 3% higher on Monday. A Wells Fargo analyst upped his recommendation on the stock, and the market took that to heart. That 3% uptick was more than good enough to beat the nearly 0.2% slump of the bellwether S&P 500 index on the day. 

So what

The prognosticator, Mohit Bansal, lifted his recommendation by one peg; he now thinks Lilly is worthy of an overweight ranking ("buy," in other words), up from his previous call of equal weight (or "hold"). Bansal also cranked his price target on the stock higher, to $375 per share from the preceding $360.

The analyst noted that the company is suffering from recent share-price weakness, which in his view is undeserved and has thus created an opportunity to grab the stock for cheap.

In his latest note on the storied pharmaceutical sector mainstay, Bansal wrote, "We think fundamentals of the company remain the same, and at current levels risk/reward into [the] donanemab Alzheimer's trial may be skewed to the upside."

Lilly has high hopes for donanemab, as Alzheimer's has proved to be a tough disease to fight and it is relatively widespread.

Now what

Lilly has been in the headlines lately, following its decision to cap the out-of-pocket price of insulin -- a long-standing product in its large portfolio -- at a very modest $35. Although the diabetes medication remains an important revenue source for the company, it isn't make or break. Last year, for example, it contributed roughly 11% to total sales. 

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Eli Lilly Stock Quote
Eli Lilly
LLY
$324.49 (3.01%) $9.47
Wells Fargo Stock Quote
Wells Fargo
WFC
$38.41 (-7.13%) $-2.95

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

surgeons surgery medical IV syringe (1)
2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
 Two scientists reviewing a sample in a tube.
Eli Lilly Is Slashing Insulin Prices by 70%. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Worry.
 crashing arrow
3 Incredible Growth Stocks to Buy if the Market Dips
 Physician talking to patient.
2 Stocks Down 12% or More This Year to Buy Hand Over Fist
 Warren Buffett with a group of people.
The Warren Buffett Quote Investors Should Never Forget

Our Most Popular Articles

Arrow Graph Going Down stocks display
Why Bank Stocks Ranging From Ally Financial to U.S. Bank Are Crashing (Again) Today
3 cruise liner ships lined up abreast in port.
Why Carnival, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Dropped Today
Buffett12 TMF
Warren Buffett's Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Has Trounced the S&P 500
Stock Market Crash Plunge Dollar Newspaper Invest Dow SP 500 Getty
For Only the 5th Time in 153 Years, This Leading Economic Indicator Is Sending a Terrifying Warning to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services