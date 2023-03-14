Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Ethereum: Buy the Dip?

By Dominic Basulto – Mar 14, 2023 at 5:40AM

Key Points

  • After starting the year with impressive gains, Ethereum has seen a recent 25% pullback in price.
  • Much of this decline has been driven by broader volatility in the crypto market, not by any changes to Ethereum's long-term outlook.
  • Thanks to The Merge last year, Ethereum has consolidated its competitive position as the leading blockchain for NFTs and decentralized finance.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Ethereum may be down nearly 25% from its earlier February highs, but the long-term case for investing in this crypto remains in place.

As a result of uncertainty and volatility in the crypto market, Ethereum (ETH 5.85%) is now down nearly 25% from its February highs, and has been trading near two-month lows. Recently, fears of financial contagion stemming from Silvergate Capital and Silicon Valley Bank have further added to concerns about Ethereum. At its current price of $1,438, Ethereum is still 70% below its all-time high of $4,891.70 in November 2021.

All of which, of course, creates a unique buying opportunity for Ethereum. The recent price decline of 25% certainly qualifies as a buy-the-dip opportunity, and much of the price action surrounding Ethereum seems to be occurring because of events unrelated to it directly. From my perspective, the long-term case for buying Ethereum remains in place.

Short-term factors

As a long-term investor, it's important to focus on the events and catalysts that have a direct impact on the long-term growth prospects of a crypto, rather than getting caught up in the day-to-day or week-to-week events that get all the publicity in the media. For now, of course, everyone is talking about the risks of financial contagion, and all the top cryptos are feeling the heat. After news broke about Silvergate Capital and Silicon Valley Bank, both Bitcoin and Ethereum traded down 8%.

Investor analyzing Ethereum with tablet computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

In addition, Ethereum has been pulled down by ongoing concerns about the macroeconomic outlook for the economy. Basically, it comes down to this: If the Fed continues to tighten interest rates, then that is going to exert downward pressure on the price of all cryptos, including Ethereum. That largely explains why Ethereum, still up 19.80% for the year, has been unable to maintain a price above the $1,500 level. Any suggestion of higher interest rates automatically puts a brake on Ethereum's upward price momentum.

Long-term factors

But let's step back for a moment and consider the long-term outlook for Ethereum. From my perspective, it all comes down to how much The Merge will mean for Ethereum's future growth prospects. The Merge, which was one of the most anticipated events of 2022 in the crypto industry, enabled Ethereum to convert from a proof-of-work blockchain to a proof-of-stake blockchain.

That automatically made Ethereum 99.9% more efficient from an energy perspective, and laid the groundwork for the next phase in Ethereum's ongoing evolution. It reduced fees paid on the blockchain for every transaction and generally made Ethereum faster, more efficient, and cheaper to use.

All of this, of course, has consolidated Ethereum's position as the premier Layer 1 blockchain in the world. Before The Merge, there were concerns that a host of upstart Layer 1 blockchains -- among them Solana and Avalanche -- might supplant Ethereum simply due to their speed and efficiency advantages.

But The Merge has largely removed those concerns, and Ethereum continues to be the dominant blockchain in areas such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi). Meanwhile, Ethereum continues to churn out new improvements to its blockchain, such as the new Shanghai upgrade. So the long-term case for buying Ethereum remains in place.

Lastly, as part of a larger narrative about crypto as a unique asset class, institutional investors are beginning to embrace Ethereum as a Bitcoin alternative. A new surge of institutional investor interest in Ethereum is big for two reasons. First, it provides a sort of halo effect for Ethereum that could help shield it from unwanted regulatory scrutiny and oversight. And second, it provides extra price support for Ethereum, simply based on supply and demand. If institutional investors begin to allocate even a tiny portion of their portfolios to Ethereum, that is going to ramp up demand for it.

Should you buy Ethereum?

As Warren Buffett has pointed out before, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful." While Buffett was talking specifically about beaten-down value stocks, this useful bit of investor wisdom can be applied to beaten-down cryptos as well. Macroeconomic concerns and fears about financial contagion have resulted in Ethereum now selling at a steep discount, and many are fearful.

As long as you feel confident in the long-term outlook for Ethereum, and as long as you feel confident in the ability of founder Vitalik Buterin to deliver even more improvements to the Ethereum blockchain in coming years, then Ethereum looks like a solid buying opportunity. At a time of market uncertainty, you are getting access to the second-largest crypto in the world at a bargain price.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Avalanche, Bitcoin, Ethereum, SVB Financial, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
$1,667.39 (5.85%) $92.18

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

crypto currency Ethereum (ETH) (1)
Can Ethereum Reach $4,000 Again?
 ethereum virtual money (1)
Thinking of Buying Solana? Buy Ethereum Instead.
 GettyImages-1341523397
Crypto Rebound: The 1 Cryptocurrency I'd Buy Right Now
 cryptocurrency crypto coin bitcoin ethereum blockchain technology
These Are My Top Risk-Averse Cryptocurrencies
 Woman Using Ethereum (1)
The One and Only Reason I Am Buying the Ethereum Dip Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett12 TMF
Warren Buffett's Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Has Trounced the S&P 500
Buy Sell Stock Market Rolling Dice Getty
1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in March and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Growth 2
1 Magnificent Growth Stock That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Wall Street 2
2 Growth Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services