Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

If You Invested $10,000 in Amazon Stock in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Mar 14, 2023 at 12:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The figure is larger than you might think.

Amazon's (AMZN 2.70%) stock price has grown over the years as its revenue and profits have expanded. This video will highlight Amazon's incredible growth and how it got to be one of the biggest companies in the world.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 12, 2023. The video was published on March 14, 2023.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Amazon.com Stock Quote
Amazon.com
AMZN
$94.92 (2.70%) $2.49

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

happy excited opening cardboard box parcel
How Profitable Could Amazon Really Be?
 Amazon Featured Q4 2022
Here's Why Amazon Is My Favorite Forever Stock
 Warren Buffett 1 TMF 2015
Should You Really Buy Stocks Right Now? Here's What Warren Buffett Says.
 couple watching tv streaming netflix
Why Amazon, Disney, and Alphabet Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now
 GettyImages-466489521
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Before It's Too Late

Our Most Popular Articles

Buy Sell Stock Market Rolling Dice Getty
1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in March and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Smiling person at laptop making celebratory fist_GettyImages-1349311070
Roth 401(k)s Just Got a Lot More Attractive. Here's Why.
GettyImages-758286251
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Getty - video gamer games pc
1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services