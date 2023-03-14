If You Invested $10,000 in Amazon Stock in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
Amazon's (AMZN 2.70%) stock price has grown over the years as its revenue and profits have expanded. This video will highlight Amazon's incredible growth and how it got to be one of the biggest companies in the world.
*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 12, 2023. The video was published on March 14, 2023.
