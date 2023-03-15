5 Dividend Stock ETFs That Can Help You Build Generational Wealth

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
Dividend stocks can be a great way to get growth, income, and peace of mind in your portfolio.
Dividend stocks can obviously bring income to your portfolio, but there's so much more to the story. They can also generate strong total returns over time with generally lower volatility than their non-dividend counterparts. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses his five favorite dividend ETFs to buy right now.
*Stock prices used were the midday prices of March 13, 2023. The video was published on March 13, 2023.
