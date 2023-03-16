Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
What's Going On With DataDog Stock?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Mar 16, 2023 at 7:00AM

The company is impressing investors with solid revenue growth.

DataDog (DDOG 2.40%) is growing revenue robustly amid slowing economic growth. The standout expansion is attracting investors who are finding growth stocks harder to find.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 13, 2023. The video was published on March 15, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Datadog. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

