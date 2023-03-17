Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Best FAANG Stock to Buy: Facebook vs. Amazon vs. Apple vs. Netflix vs. Google

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Mar 17, 2023 at 4:54PM

Investing in FAANG stocks has been a lucrative opportunity.

Meta Platforms (META -4.55%), Amazon (AMZN -1.09%), Apple (AAPL -0.55%), Netflix (NFLX -2.12%), and Alphabet (GOOG 1.38%) have all done an excellent job growing their businesses and boosting profits. This video will compare the FAANG stocks across several financial metrics and determine which one is the best to buy now.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 15, 2023. The video was published on March 17, 2023.

