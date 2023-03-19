Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

12-Stock Portfolio -- 25 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

By Eric Cuka – Mar 19, 2023 at 4:00AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

If I were starting a new growth stock portfolio today, here are the stocks I'd buy.

I've been investing in growth stocks for 25 years, but people often ask me which stocks I'd buy if I were starting a new growth stock portfolio today. The video below shares a total of 25 top stocks to buy now, including the 12 stocks I'd pick and 13 bonus picks. Here's my entire stock list!

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 18, 2023. The video was published on March 19, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Block, Celsius, Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Deere, Indie Semiconductor, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, Nike, Nvidia, Rocket Lab Usa, Snowflake, SoFi Technologies, Stem, Tesla, Tractor Supply, Trade Desk, UnitedHealth Group, and Wingstop. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Axon Enterprise, Block, Celsius, Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Intuitive Surgical, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, Nike, Nvidia, Snowflake, Stem, Tesla, Trade Desk, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Wingstop. The Motley Fool recommends Deere, Enphase Energy, Moderna, Rocket Lab Usa, Tractor Supply, and UnitedHealth Group and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

Stocks Mentioned

Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
TSLA
$180.13 (-2.17%) $-4.00
Axon Enterprise Stock Quote
Axon Enterprise
AXON
$213.12 (-1.78%) $-3.86
Microsoft Stock Quote
Microsoft
MSFT
$279.43 (1.17%) $3.23
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Quote
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
VRTX
$295.77 (-1.62%) $-4.87
Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NVDA
$257.25 (0.72%) $1.84
UnitedHealth Group Stock Quote
UnitedHealth Group
UNH
$469.50 (-0.53%) $-2.52
Tractor Supply Stock Quote
Tractor Supply
TSCO
$232.44 (-1.22%) $-2.88
Deere Stock Quote
Deere
DE
$385.50 (-1.43%) $-5.61
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Quote
Advanced Micro Devices
AMD
$97.84 (1.28%) $1.24
Intuitive Surgical Stock Quote
Intuitive Surgical
ISRG
$237.80 (-1.12%) $-2.70
Nike Stock Quote
Nike
NKE
$120.39 (-0.21%) $0.26
MercadoLibre Stock Quote
MercadoLibre
MELI
$1,201.15 (-1.12%) $-13.59
Enphase Energy Stock Quote
Enphase Energy
ENPH
$183.64 (-8.68%) $-17.46
Wingstop Stock Quote
Wingstop
WING
$182.20 (0.44%) $0.80
Block Stock Quote
Block
SQ
$73.98 (-1.48%) $-1.11
Trade Desk Stock Quote
Trade Desk
TTD
$58.51 (-0.63%) $0.37
Moderna Stock Quote
Moderna
MRNA
$150.02 (-1.16%) $-1.76
Celsius Stock Quote
Celsius
CELH
$83.78 (-1.63%) $-1.39
CrowdStrike Stock Quote
CrowdStrike
CRWD
$133.12 (-0.30%) $0.40
Cloudflare Stock Quote
Cloudflare
NET
$54.53 (-1.80%) $-1.00
Snowflake Stock Quote
Snowflake
SNOW
$135.62 (-2.38%) $-3.30
Stem Stock Quote
Stem
STEM
$6.51 (-2.98%) $0.20
SoFi Technologies Stock Quote
SoFi Technologies
SOFI
$5.46 (0.18%) $0.01
Indie Semiconductor Stock Quote
Indie Semiconductor
INDI
$10.35 (-0.96%) $0.10
Rocket Lab Usa Stock Quote
Rocket Lab Usa
RKLB
$3.88 (-2.02%) $0.08

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

grocery shopping inflation rising prices happy shopper
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Sells Off
 TSLA
Tesla Continues to Dominate and It's Not Even Close
 Growth - GettyImages-459884399
2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion In 10 Years, Or Sooner
 A pot plant carved in the shape of an upward-trending arrow
Here's Where the S&P 500 Could Finish in 2023, and Why These 2 Stocks Are a Buy
 GettyImages-758286251
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Our Most Popular Articles

Cash Money Five Hundred Dollars Invest Retire Stock Market Getty
Want to Rack Up $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio
Person on couch with hands behind head
Want $3,300 in Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Bull market 2
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
electronic circuit board
This Cash-Gushing Semiconductor Stock Just Hiked Its Dividend 23% -- and Plans to Double It in a Few Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services