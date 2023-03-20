Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
How Sprout Social Builds Company Culture

By Meilin Quinn – Mar 20, 2023 at 4:46PM

A strong culture has helped Sprout Social grow.

In a segment of an interview with Fool analyst Meilin Quinn, Justyn Howard, CEO of Sprout Social (SPT 1.74%) shares keys to the company's award-winning structure.

Meilin Quinn: This relates to you and your company culture.

Justyn Howard: Yeah.

Meilin Quinn: A 4.2 or 4.4 out of five glass door rating. Sprout has made glass door list of best places to work every year since 2017. What makes Sprout's culture thrive?

Justyn Howard: So I'm going to get a little in the weeds here. I think that it certainly starts with the people. I mentioned that we've got phenomenal people throughout the team and certainly in the leadership team. Those people attract other great people and it becomes just this fantastic snowball of not only incredible talent but passion for the company, commitment to each other, etc. That's really important.

I think the fact that our culture is very organic; it's not something that we dreamed up in a lab. It's not something that we wrote some words on a page and try to figure out how to do that. It has always been our culture and our values have always just been a reflection of the things that make us special, and the things that have gotten us where we are and how can we continue to enhance and cultivate those things?

I think because of that, it's something that our entire team owns that they feel responsibility for that resonate with them because they're an accurate reflection of who we are and how we take care of our customers. The commitment that we make to our customers, I think is equally important to the culture. I'll explain why. If we're taking amazing care of our customers, our people can feel a lot of pride in their work. They can do their best work. They know the contributions that they're making and that we've got customers who experience a ton of value from the things that we do.

Similarly, if we're taking amazing care of our people and we're building a great company and a really strong culture, our customers feel that. They feel that through the quality of work that we do. They feel that through the experiences they get from us, whether it's in the product itself or with our sales team or with our success team or whoever it is.

They can feel that, those things are incredibly intertwined. That's something that we've known and done our best to cultivate from the very beginning. I think that we're very fortunate to have benefited from all of that.

Meilin Quinn has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sprout Social. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

