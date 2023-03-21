Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Microsoft and Google's AI Battle Continues: More Updates for Investors

By Jose Najarro – Mar 21, 2023 at 9:37AM

Nuance announced that it would use Microsoft's AI solutions for its healthcare products, and Midjourney, a popular AI image generator, announced a partnership with Google.

Microsoft's (MSFT 0.71%) OpenAI investment seems as if it might start paying off sooner than expected with the recent announcement that Nuance is integrating ChatGPT-4 into its healthcare solutions, and Alphabet (GOOGL 0.80%) (GOOG 0.82%) continues to flex its clouding infrastructure solutions. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 20, 2023. The video was published on March 20, 2023.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Microsoft Stock Quote
Microsoft
MSFT
$274.16 (0.71%) $1.93
Alphabet Stock Quote
Alphabet
GOOGL
$102.03 (0.80%) $0.81
Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NVDA
$261.81 (1.08%) $2.81
Activision Blizzard Stock Quote
Activision Blizzard
ATVI
$79.77 (0.54%) $0.43
Alphabet Stock Quote
Alphabet
GOOG
$102.77 (0.82%) $0.84

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

