Microsoft and Google's AI Battle Continues: More Updates for Investors

Microsoft's (MSFT 0.71%) OpenAI investment seems as if it might start paying off sooner than expected with the recent announcement that Nuance is integrating ChatGPT-4 into its healthcare solutions, and Alphabet (GOOGL 0.80%) (GOOG 0.82%) continues to flex its clouding infrastructure solutions. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 20, 2023. The video was published on March 20, 2023.