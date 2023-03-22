Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Shares of Teekay Corporation Are Soaring Today

By Scott Levine – Mar 22, 2023 at 1:13PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Management is going shopping for more of the company's stock.

What happened

Oil prices are rising slightly today. While West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude, two benchmarks, are both up more than 0.8%, bulls are downright energized about picking up shares of Teekay Corporation (TK 10.58%) thanks to the company's announcement about its investor-friendly capital allocation plans.

As of 12:07 p.m. ET, shares of the oil shipping stock are up 10.4%.

So what

In an effort to return capital to shareholders, Teekay announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $30 million. The timing of the repurchases is up to the company's discretion.

Additionally, the company reported the conclusion of a previous share repurchase program that it had announced last August, Teekay announced today that it has bought back nearly $30 million worth of the company's stock. The 6.45 million shares that the company has repurchased represent about 6.3% of the company's outstanding shares immediately before the announcement of the program last summer.

Now what

With Teekay announcing a new stock buyback program, skeptics may question whether the company is jeopardizing its financial well-being in order to satisfy investors. It seems, however, that this isn't necessarily the case. As of January, Teekay has zero debt and over $300 million in cash on its balance sheet.

Potential investors who find management's commitment to shareholders encouraging should recognize, though, that while the company is enthusiastic about buying back stock, it's less interested in paying a dividend. For those who are interested in greasing the wheels of their passive income machine with a dividend-paying stock, therefore, Teekay won't be an option.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Teekay Stock Quote
Teekay
TK
$6.68 (10.58%) $0.64

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Oil tanker Getty
Will Tanker Stocks Crash as Fast as They Soared?
 Four arrows pointing up
Why Teekay Corporation, Teekay Tankers, Tsakos Energy, and Nordic American Tanker Stocks Are Up 10% Today
 Tanker on Open Water
Why Oil Tanker Stocks Jumped Today
 Three colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background
Why Teekay, Scorpio, and Nordic American Tanker Stocks Are Up 10% Today
 Tanker deck
Why Teekay Stock Gained Back 45% Today

Our Most Popular Articles

A digital rendering of a circuit board with a chip in the center, with AI inscribed on it
Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Most Valuable Stocks by 2050
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
The 1 Stock Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Keep Buying -- and It's Not Occidental Petroleum
artificial intelligence getty 6.28.17
2 Top AI Stocks Ready for Bull Runs
Buffett Getty
Will Warren Buffett Buy the Dip on Bank Stocks?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services