Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Skip Apple and Buy This Cheap Dividend Stock

By Mark Roussin, CPA – Mar 23, 2023 at 9:03AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Apple is an overweight stock in an overvalued market

The thing is, for years investors have run to Apple (AAPL -0.91%) for safety, and for good reason. Apple is a great company, but its current valuation and lack of growth in 2023 does not make the stock that compelling at these levels.

Instead, the stock in today's video is not only a large-cap company, but it is trading at a single-digit earnings multiple. The stock also grows its dividend at a fast pace. Don't miss this!

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 20, 2023. The video was published on March 22, 2023.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Bank of America. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Bank of America. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

Stocks Mentioned

Apple Stock Quote
Apple
AAPL
$157.83 (-0.91%) $-1.45
Bank of America Stock Quote
Bank of America
BAC
$27.64 (-3.32%) $0.95

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
68% of Warren Buffett's $334 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 4 Stocks
 Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
79% of Warren Buffett's $338 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 6 Stocks
 Intern Investing Thumbnails
Apple Stock Falls After Earnings
 Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
 Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool7
89% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in Just 5 Stocks

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett Motley Fool6 BRKA BRKB Berkshire
The Only Bank Stock I'm Buying Is the 1 Warren Buffett Is Actively Selling
contactless mobile payment
Does This Magnificent Competitive Advantage Make Block Stock a Buy?
Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Stimulus Invest Retire Getty
3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Oil rig workers talking
3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 43% to 70%, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services