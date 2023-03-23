Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Shares of Regeneron Are Rising Thursday

By Jim Halley – Mar 23, 2023 at 12:08PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Regeneron released positive phase 3 trial results for its therapy Dupixent.

What happened

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN 6.74%) were up as much as 8.2% on Thursday morning after the biotech company announced positive news on Thursday for a phase 3 trial for Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Regeneron's shares are up more than 18% this year, and the stock has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $812.69.

So what

Regeneron partnered with Sanofi (SNY 6.61%) on the phase 3 trial and said it met all primary and secondary endpoints compared to a placebo on patients with uncontrolled COPD and evidence of type 2 inflammation. The company said that Dupixent is the first biologic therapy to show a significant (30%) reduction in severe or moderate exacerbations of COPD over the course of two years while assisting in lung function and COPD respiratory symptoms.

The trial had 939 current or former smokers who showed improvements in lung function and improved COPD respiratory symptoms. If approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dupixent will be the first new COPD therapy in a decade. Sanofi's shares were also up more than 6% on the news. 

Now what

Dupixent, a monoclonal antibody that treats inflammatory conditions by inhibiting the proteins interleukin-4 and interleukin-13, has already been approved to treat several other maladies: atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, allergic inflammation of the esophagus, and prurigo nodularis, a chronic skin disease characterized by itchy lumps. The drug brought Dupixent and Sanofi a combined $8.68 billion in revenue in 2022, up 40%.

According to Statista research, the drug is expected to reach $11 billion in sales this year. The increase is crucial to Regeneron, whose sales were down 24% last year because of declining revenue for its COVID-19 therapies. 

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Quote
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
REGN
$801.90 (6.74%) $50.60
Sanofi Stock Quote
Sanofi
SNY
$52.02 (6.61%) $3.23

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Doctor holding elderly patient's hand
2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
 editas
2 Biotech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
 investor-stock-charts-screens-getty
3 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023
 Physician giving medicine to elderly patient.
Can These 2 Stocks Crush the Market Again in 2023?
 A couple smiling and talking with an advisor.
2 Market-Beating Stocks That Can Continue Rising in 2023

Our Most Popular Articles

Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Stimulus Invest Retire Getty
3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Warren Buffett Motley Fool6 BRKA BRKB Berkshire
The Only Bank Stock I'm Buying Is the 1 Warren Buffett Is Actively Selling
Oil rig workers talking
3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 43% to 70%, According to Wall Street
A black Tesla car driving on an open road in the snow
2 Stocks That Could Join Apple and Microsoft in the $2 Trillion Club

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services