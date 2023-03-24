What's in Google's Secret VC Arm

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
Google is investing billions in start-ups through this little-known fund.
Did you know Alphabet's (GOOG 1.96%)(GOOGL 2.16%) Google is one of the most successful VC investors in the world? The company has invested in some of the best-known start-ups, and its late-stage fund has an incredible track record. Travis Hoium covers what CapitalG is and where it's investing money in this video.
*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 19, 2023. The video was published on March 22, 2023.
